Huskers discuss Saturday night showdown with No. 5 Ohio State

Nebraska Coach Scott Frost and Husker football players met with members of the media at Memorial Stadium on Monday afternoon to kick off Ohio State week. The Huskers host the No. 5/6 Buckeyes on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. (CT) in a game televised nationally by ABC.

(Source: 10/11)

Nebraska comes into the game with a 3-1 overall record, and a 1-0 Big Ten mark after a come-from-behind 42-38 victory over Illinois last Saturday night in Champaign. Nebraska trailed by two touchdowns on four occasions in the game, and relied on its offensive firepower to pull out the victory. Ohio State comes to Lincoln with momentum, riding an impressive 4-0 start, including a 76-5 win over Miami (Ohio) last Saturday.

