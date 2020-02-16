Huskers Drop Series Finale to Baylor

The Nebraska baseball team (1-2) led Baylor, 2-0, after the top of the third, but the Bears responded with seven unanswered runs on its way to a 7-2 win at Baylor Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.

Sophomore lefty Cade Povich, making his Husker debut, threw 4.0 innings and allowed four runs (no earned runs) while recording seven strikeouts and no walks. Bo Blessie (1.1 innings) and Trey Kissack (0.1) came out of the bullpen before Kyle Perry pitched 2.1 no-hit scoreless innings.

In the opening frame, the Huskers went down 1-2-3. Povich struck out the side in the bottom half.

NU scored first with one run in the top of the second. After Ty Roseberry delivered a one-out single, Mojo Hagge singled to advance him to third. After a strikeout, Drew Gilin drove in Roseberry with an RBI single up the middle. A flyout left two runners stranded. All three Bears were retired in the bottom of the second as Povich added a pair of strikeouts.

Nebraska added a run in the top of the third to build a 2-0 advantage. Spencer Schwellenbach drew a one-out walk before advancing to third on Aaron Palensky’s double. Luke Roskam drove in Schwellenbach with an RBI groundout. Roseberry walked, but a flyout left two runners on. In the bottom of the third, Baylor plated three runs to take a 3-2 lead. With two outs and one runner on, each of the next three Baylor hitters reached base on a single, error and triple.

The Huskers went down in order in the top of the fourth. In the bottom half, the Bears produced back-to-back two-out hits, but left both runners stranded.

Cam Chick hit a leadoff single in the top of the fifth before being thrown out on a fielder’s choice. Palensky singled to put two runners on, but a double play ended the frame. Baylor added a run in the bottom of the fifth to extend its lead to 4-2. Each of the first two Bears batters singled during the frame before a passed ball brought in the run.

In the top of the sixth, NU loaded the bases with one out, but a double play kept the Huskers from scoring. Baylor tacked on three runs in the bottom of the sixth to build a 7-2 lead. The Bears managed four baserunners during the frame on two base hits and two walks.

Schwellenbach laced a one-out single in the top of the seventh, but a double play kept NU from adding to its score. Perry retired all three Bears in the bottom of the seventh.

Roskam drew a leadoff walk, but three consecutive outs left him stranded in the top of the eighth. The Bears went down in order in the bottom of the eighth. In the top of the ninth, the Huskers were retired in order.

The Huskers return to action next weekend at the Tony Gwynn Legacy in San Diego, Calif. NU faces San Diego (Friday), San Diego State (Saturday) and Arizona (Sunday, Feb. 23) at the event.