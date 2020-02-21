Huskers hope to honor seniors with win Saturday

The Nebraska women's basketball team will complete its 2019-20 regular-season home schedule by playing host to Illinois on Senior Day on Saturday afternoon in Lincoln. Tip-off between the Huskers (16-11, 6-10 Big Ten) and the Fighting Illini (11-15, 2-13 Big Ten) is set for 2 p.m. (CT) at Pinnacle Bank Arena with tickets on sale now at Huskers.com.

Live radio coverage of Saturday's game can be heard on B107.3 FM in Lincoln and ESPN 590 AM in Omaha beginning at 1:45 p.m. (CT). Stations across the state will also carry the broadcast on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network. Free live audio can be found at Huskers.com, the Huskers App and on TuneIn.

Live video will be provided by Nebraska's BTN Student U for BTN+ subscribers.

Saturday's game will mark the final regular-season home game for four Nebraska seniors - Nicea Eliely, Kristian Hudson, Grace Mitchell and Hannah Whitish. Eliely, Mitchell and Whitish have each played more than 100 games in Husker uniforms since joining the Nebraska program as freshmen in 2016-17. The trio also helped the Huskers earn a trip to the 2018 NCAA Tournament and hopes to help Nebraska to another postseason bid in 2020. Hudson is in her second season as a graduate transfer for the Huskers after playing her first three seasons at Florida International.

The quartet of Nebraska seniors will be honored on the court during postgame ceremonies.

Nebraska is coming off a 65-52 setback at RPI No. 22 Ohio State on Wednesday. The Huskers struggled with their shooting strokes through the first three quarters but continued to fight and play solid defense against the Buckeyes, who averaged 84 points through their previous five games.

The Huskers have held four straight Big Ten foes to 65 or fewer points. At the same time, Nebraska has failed to score 65 points of its own in four of the last five contests.

Kate Cain continues to rewrite the Nebraska record book for blocked shots. The 6-5 center from Middletown, N.Y., has smashed the Husker career mark with 274 blocks in 89 games. The previous record, which stood for 38 years, was 238 blocks in 136 games by Janet Smith (1979-82).

Cain's two blocks at Ohio State Wednesday also placed her in a tie for 10th on the Big Ten career block list with former Illinois forward Alex Wittinger (2016-19).

Cain has pushed her Nebraska junior season record total to 95 blocks - the second-best season total overall in school history, trailing only her 100 blocks as a freshman in 2017-18. Cain leads the Big Ten and ranks third nationally with 3.5 blocks per game.