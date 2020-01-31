Huskers Host No. 24 Penn State Saturday Night

The Nebraska men's basketball team continues its two-game homestand Saturday night, as the Huskers host Penn State. Tipoff is at 6:01 p.m. and any returned tickets will go on sale at the Pinnacle Bank Arena box office beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Saturday's game will be televised on BTN with Cory Provus and Shon Morris on the call. The game can also be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the Fox Sports app.

Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff.

Saturday's game is the Huskers' annual Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Game to support the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the American Cancer Society. Fans are encouraged to join the Husker coaches and staff by wearing suits and sneakers to Saturday's game. In addition, the Huskers will also partner with Bethematch.org to continue to raise awareness for the National Bone Marrow Registry. Volunteers will be on hand around PBA to provide information on how to join the registry.

Nebraska (7-14, 2-8 Big Ten) looks to snap a six-game losing streak following a 79-68 loss against Michigan on Tuesday. In that game, Nebraska led 52-50 before Michigan used a 19-3 run to take the lead for good. Cam Mack led three Huskers in double figures with 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, while Kevin Cross and Haanif Cheatham each added 17 points in the loss.

While Mack is third in the Big Ten and 11th nationally in assists at 6.8 per game, he has also become a more prolific scorer in recent games. The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 18.0 ppg on 51 percent shooting over the Huskers' last four contests, including 51 percent from 3-point range.

Penn State (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten) comes to Lincoln riding a three-game win streak following a 64-49 win over Indiana on Wednesday. In that game, the Nittany Lions forced 18 Indiana turnovers that led to 21 points and held the Hoosiers to 33 percent shooting. Lamar Stevens had 17 points and nine rebounds, while Curtis Jones came off the bench for 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

