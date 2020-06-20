Huskers lead Power Five Schools in Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars

University of Nebraska student-athletes led all Power Five conference schools with 20 Huskers across all sports claiming Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar awards for the 2019-20 season. Nebraska's 13 female and seven male honorees were recognized by the NCAA in Diverse Issues in Higher Education.

To be eligible for the annual Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar awards, diverse student-athletes must have reached at least sophomore standing academically, maintain a cumulative 3.20 GPA, and be active on campus and in the community.

Nebraska's impressive group of Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars was led by Givon Washington from the men's track and field team, who was a semifinalist for the national Male Sports Scholar of the Year Award. Washington, a senior from Argyle, Texas, graduated with a perfect 4.0 GPA as a double major in business administration and economics.

Washington led a group of four Husker men's track and field student-athletes, including fellow first-team honoree Jordan De Spong (Dunedin, New Zealand) and second-team selections George Kusche (Malelane, South Africa) and Tony Nou (Vijandi, Estonia). Nebraska was the only Power Five conference school in the nation to have a pair of men's first-team track and field honorees.

The Nebraska football program added three Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars, led by first-team selection Mohamed Barry. The starting linebacker from Grayson, Ga., posted a 3.89 cumulative GPA, including a 4.0 during the fall semester as a graduate student in ethnic studies. Barry was joined by fellow football graduate student Avery Anderson (Surprise, Ariz.) on the second team and Eric Lee Jr. (Milton, Mass.) on the third third.

A large collection of 13 Husker women's student-athletes among the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars was led five members of the Nebraska soccer team and four members of the track and field program.

Husker junior Natalie Cooke (Richmond, B.C., Canada) captured first-team honors with a 3.91 cumulative GPA, while fellow British Columbian Dakota Chan added second-team honors as a sophomore with a 3.85 cumulative GPA. Olivia Brown (Ankeny, Iowa), Brenna Ochoa (Omaha, Neb.) and Theresa Pujado (Harrisburg, S.D.) rounded out Nebraska's five soccer honorees, which were the most among any Power Five soccer program in the nation.

Senior Petra Luteran (Szarliget, Hungary) captured the third Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar award of her career as a senior for the track and field program. She was joined by a trio of sophomores, including Johanna Ilves (Koeru, Estonia), Mia Morck (Bagsvaerd, Denmark) and Anna Purchase (Nottingham, England) on the second team for track.

Estefania Prieto (Bogota, Colombia), a senior on the Husker women's bowling team, captured first-team honors after posting a 4.0 GPA during the fall semester as a double-major in management and marketing.

Sophomore volleyball player Kenzie Knuckles (Yorktown, Ind.), sophomore tennis player Jessica Aragon (Plano, Texas) and graduate student women's basketball guard Kristian Hudson (Birmingham, Ala.) completed the list of Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars for Nebraska in 2019-20.