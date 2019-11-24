Huskers Persevere Against Panthers

The No. 3 Nebraska wrestling team picked up bonus points in four of their five match victories on Sunday afternoon to defeat No. 17 Northern Iowa 23-19 at the West Gym in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

The Huskers' first road trip to Northern Iowa (0-2, 0-0 Big Twelve) in nearly a decade started off unevenly. Alex Thomsen (125) scored three takedowns and led #9 Jay Schwarm 6-2 before the Panther grappler put Thomsen in a cradle and took the Husker redshirt freshman to his back. Schwarm's pin gave the home team a quick 6-0 advantage.

Ridge Lovett (133) had his redshirt pulled and saw action in his first dual meet of the season. Lovett scored a takedown less than one minute into the first period, but yielded four near-fall points and a late takedown, ultimately falling 8-2 to Jack Skudlarczyk.

#7 Chad Red Jr. (141) turned the tide with a dominant technical fall victory over UNI's Michael Blockhus. Red scored six near-fall points less than one minute into the match and secured an 18-0 victory in less than three minutes of action.

With the team score 9-5 in favor of the Panthers, #19 Collin Purinton (149) went toe-to-toe with #3 Max Thomsen in the first of three matchups between ranked wrestlers. Thomsen led Purinton 6-4 after two periods. Purinton then scored a third-period takedown to tie the score at six. Thomsen earned an escape but one point was rewarded to Purinton for stalling, evening the score at seven at the end of the third period. In the sudden victory period, Purinton scored a takedown to walk away with a 9-7 decision.

Peyton Robb (157) and #5 Isaiah White kept the positive momentum going for the Big Red. Robb took Keaton Geerts to his back and won by fall in the first period, giving NU a 14-9 lead at intermission. When action resumed, White tallied five takedowns and two near-fall points to earn a 13-5 major decision victory over Austin Yant.

In a matchup of returning All-Americans, UNI's #7 Bryce Steiert defeated #3 Mikey Labriola (174) 2-1. Neither grappler recorded a takedown, with Steiert's two points coming via an escape and a locked hands call. #7 Taylor Lujan led #3 Taylor Venz (184) 6-4 after Period 1 and did not allow Venz to record a takedown the rest of the match, instead tallying three takedowns of his own en route to a 15-6 major decision victory.

With Nebraska clinging to an 18-16 lead, #10 Eric Schultz (197) dominated Noah Glaser, piling up 11 takedowns in 24-9 techincal fall victory which gave the Huskers an insurmountable 23-16 advantage.

In the final bout of the afternoon, Carter Isley defeated David Jensen (HWT) 6-2.

The Huskers (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will have their first extended break of the young season with the next 11 days off before heading to Las Vegas for the Cliff Keen Invitational, which runs from Dec. 6-7.

