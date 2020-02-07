Huskers Steamroll Boilermakers

The fourth-ranked Nebraska wrestling team won seven of ten bouts, including two by pinfall, to defeat No. 14 Purdue 31-9 at Mackey Arena on Friday night.

The meet began at 125 with Alex Thomsen squaring off against No.6 Devin Schroder. Schroder, a redshirt junior from Grand Rapids, Mich., scored a takedown in all three periods and notched an 8-2 decision to give Purdue an early 3-0 lead.

No. 14 Ridge Lovett (133) recorded the first dual meet pin of his career just under four minutes into his match against Travis Ford-Melton. The Purdue freshman attempted to use an underhook on Lovett, but the Husker true freshman carried his momentum forward, taking Ford-Melton to his back. After a brief scramble, Lovett was awarded the pin, earning six team points for the Huskers.

Zak Hensley got the call at 141 on Friday night, taking on Purdue's Parker Filius. Filius scored first and second-period takedowns and piled up over three minutes of riding time en route to a 6-1 decision victory.

No.16 Collin Purinton (149) then faced No.18 Griffin Parriott in one of three bouts between ranked wrestlers on the night. The senior from Banks, Ore., netted two nearfall points in the first period and tallied four takedowns overall to push past Parriott by a final score of 13-6.

A second consecutive match-up of ranked wrestlers followed at 157 with No.18 Peyton Robb taking on No.7 Kendall Coleman. Fans were robbed of a full match, however, when the two grapplers' heads inadvertently collided 15 seconds into Period 2. Coleman was taken back to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion and was unable to continue wrestling, giving Robb the victory by injury default.

No.5 Isaiah White (165) returned to the mat for the first time since his match-winning pin against Ohio State on Feb. 2. White, a senior from Chicago, Ill., posted his second consecutive pin, winning by fall over Tanner Webster one minute, 22 seconds into their match.

Following White's pin, No. 6 Mikey Labriola and No. 4 Dylan Lydy renewed their rivalry at 174. The two were quite familiar with one another coming into Friday's match. Lydy defeated Labriola twice at the 2017 Midlands Championships during Labriola's redshirt season. Labriola avenged those losses the following season, defeating Lydy in the second tiebreaker period at both the 2019 Big Ten Championships and 2019 NCAA Championships. The pair met once more earlier this season at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas, Nev., where Lydy got past Labriola 3-1 in sudden victory on Dec. 7.

On Friday night, Lydy came out on top once again. After trading escapes over the first five minutes, Lydy scored two takedowns in the third period and earned a 5-2 victory.

No. 11 Taylor Venz (184) and Max Lyon were scoreless after Period 1, but Venz scored an escape, a takedown, and piled up over one minute of riding time in Period 2 to win by a final margin of 4-1.

No. 5 Eric Schultz (197) rebounded nicely from his first dual meet loss of the season, scoring a 15-6 major decision victory against Purdue's Jared Florell. Schultz scored four points in Period 1, three points in Period 2 and then exploded for eight points in the match's final period.

To cap off the night, David Jensen (HWT) took the mat for a third consecutive dual. He built a 9-0 lead over Thomas Penola through two periods, but Penola roared back, scoring three takedowns and a pair of stall points in the third. Jensen held on, however, scoring a takedown and one point for riding time to win 12-8.

With the win, the Huskers move to 8-3 overall with a 3-3 mark in conference action while Purdue slips to 11-5 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten.

The Huskers will be back in action on Sunday when they travel to nearby Bloomington, Ind., to take on the Hoosiers (1-8, 1-7 Big Ten). The dual will begin at Noon and can be streamed online via BTN+ (subscription required).