Huskers 'Strive for Five' against Wisconsin

Nebraska's running backs have a specific goal for Saturday's game against Wisconsin: average 5 yards-per-carry. The Huskers are calling it 'Strive for Five,' according to assistant coach Ryan Held.

Held says the I-Backs will need to be productive against the Badgers in order for Nebraska to win. He says the I-Backs continue to improve and have had a good week of practice.

Wisconsin has been stout against the run in 2019. Only two Badger opponents have rushed for more than 100 yards this season. Held believes his players will be up for the challenge on Saturday.

Nebraska may be without all-purpose back Wan'Dale Robinson, who may be a game-time decision. With Robinson's status in question, the Huskers will likely lean on junior Dedrick Mills.. The JUCO transfer has rushed for 398 yards this season with eight touchdowns.

Nebraska and Wisconsin play at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.