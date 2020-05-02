Huskers add JUCO transfer Scoggin

Coach Amy Williams announced the addition of Ashley Scoggin to the Nebraska women's basketball team's roster for the 2020-21 campaign on Saturday, May 2.

Scoggin comes to Nebraska with the potential of three years of eligibility, after an outstanding redshirt freshman season at Salt Lake City Community College in 2019-20. Scoggin averaged 10.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game for the 20-7 Bruins, who earned the NJCAA Region 18 title and shared the Scenic West Athletic Conference championship. Scoggin, who hit nearly 40 percent of her three-point attempts and almost 95 percent of her free throws on the season, earned first-team All-Region 18 honors and was a member of the Region 18 All-Tournament team.

"We are excited to add Ashley to our Husker family," Williams said. "She is a play-making guard with experience and maturity and will provide us with another consistent presence from behind the arc."

Scoggin's strength and fitness level increased throughout 2019-20 at Salt Lake City CC. In a late-season game at Utah State Eastern, Scoggin played 40 minutes on Feb. 22. She was also a regular double-figure scorer down the stretch for the Bruins. Early in the year, she erupted for a season-high 22 points while knocking down 6-of-9 threes in a win over Eastern Wyoming on Nov. 29. Her performance helped her earn conference player-of-the-week honors.

Scoggin's emergence as an NJCAA All-Region 18 player at Salt Lake City CC came after sitting out her senior season at Westview High School after suffering a torn ACL in the summer of 2015. The injury also led to her delaying her collegiate enrollment until the 2017-18 year at Salt Lake City CC.

As a freshman at West Salem High School, Scoggin averaged 15.7 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals. As a sophomore at Westview, Scoggin averaged 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals while helping Westview to a third-place finish at the Class 6A state tournament. As a junior at Westview in 2014-15, Scoggin averaged 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. She was a two-time first-team all-metro performer at Westview.

"I chose Nebraska because of the coaching staff," Scoggin said. "They are great people and want to win."

The daughter of Craig and Krissy Scoggin, Ashley was born May 8, 1998, in Eugene, Ore. She has a younger brother, Justin, and a younger sister, Kyra. Ashley plans to major in child, youth and family studies at Nebraska.