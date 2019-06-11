Huskers add tight end transfer Vokolek

Nebraska adds another transfer.

Nebraska landed a commitment from Rutgers, tight end transfer Travis Vokolek, on Tuesday.

As a sophomore, Vokolek caught 16 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Vokolek played in two Rutgers' games as a true freshman.

The 6'6, 240 lbs Vokolek is from Springfield, Missouri. He was a standout tight end and linebacker at Kickapoo High School.

His father, D.J. Vokolek, is originally from Lincoln and played linebacker at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Vokolek will have to sit out a year unless he is granted a special waiver by the NCAA. He joins a tight end group that already includes junior Jack Stoll, sophomore Austin Allen and Kurt Rafdal and freshman Katerian Legrone and Chris Hickman.