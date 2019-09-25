Huskers announce October baseball games

The Nebraska baseball team continues its fall competition schedule next month at Hawks Field with a home exhibition game as well as the annual Red-White Series.

The Huskers will host Kansas in a 12-inning exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 19, starting at 1:05 p.m. This marks the second consecutive year the Huskers and Jayhawks will square off in a fall game, as KU visited Lincoln on Oct. 6 for a scrimmage last year. In the all-time series between the former conference foes, Nebraska holds a 150-101-2 advantage.

The Kansas game marks the second of two exhibitions for the Huskers this fall. Last weekend, NU produced 18 hits, including four home runs, in a 10-8 win at Wichita State on Saturday. The NCAA Division I Council adopted legislation in April 2018 to allow two fall exhibitions that do not count toward a team’s 56-game spring schedule.

The annual Red-White Series is set for Oct. 9-11 at Hawks Field, with the start times to be announced for all three dates. The Red-White Series games and Kansas game are open to the public and free to attend.

Nebraska Baseball Upcoming Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Red-White Series Game 1 (Time TBA)

Thursday, Oct. 10: Red-White Series Game 2 (Time TBA)

Friday, Oct. 11: Red-White Series Game 3 (Time TBA)

Saturday, Oct. 19: Exhibition vs. Kansas (1:05 p.m.)