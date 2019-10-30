Huskers beat Doane in Exhibition

Dachon Burke scored a game-high 15 points and three other Huskers finished in double figures as Nebraska defeated Doane in an exhibition, 91-63. The game marked the unofficial debut for first-year Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg. JUCO transfer Cam Mack dazzled the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena with a 5-point, 7-rebound, 8-assist performance.

Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg leads his team during an exhibition game against Doane.

Doane, who was led by Anthony Laravie's 13 points, opened the game on an 8-0. But the Big Red came roaring back with a big scoring run midway through the first half. Samari Curtis scored 12 points for Nebraska while Haanif Cheatham and Kevin Cross had 10 points apiece.

Nebraska opens the 2019-20 regular season on Tuesday, November 5th, against UC-Riverside.