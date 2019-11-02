Huskers beat Penn State in 5-set thriller

The Nebraska volleyball team won a 5-set thriller against Penn State on Saturday night (25-18, 18-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13). The match was hotly contested on both sides of the net with the teams trading leads for most of the night.

Nebraska built a 5-point lead in the fifth set, but the Nittany Lions came charging back. Madi Kubik's kill on match point, her 15th of the night, sent the Devaney Center into a frenzy. The Huskers were led by Lexi Sun's 20 kills. Lauren Stivrins and Jazz Sweet also finished with double-digit kill totals.

"Our fans were at another level tonight," head coach John Cook said. ""Our fans were fired up tonight."

With the victory, Nebraska improves its record to 18-3 (10-2 Big Ten). The Huskers move into a tie with Penn State for second-place in the conference.