Huskers can't keep pace with Michigan in 82-58 loss

Jon Teske scored 12 points and Zavier Simpson added 11 in their home finale, and No. 25 Michigan beat Nebraska 82-58. The Wolverines also welcomed former coach John Beilein back to Crisler Center. Beilein watched from a box about halfway up the seating bowl as his old team closed out its home schedule. Michigan led 32-28 at halftime before starting the second with an 18-4 run.

Nebraska was without guard Cam Mack, suspended for a violation of team rules. The Cornhuskers have lost 15 straight. Isaiah Livers had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan. Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 19 points.

