Huskers close Fall Camp with 2-hour practice

Fall Camp is closed for the Huskers. Next, its onto game week and Scott Frost couldn't be more excited. The head coach says his team is confident and ready to show its gains made over the off-season.

Following practice, Frost announced that offensive lineman Trent Hixson has been placed on scholarship. Hixson is a projected starter at left guard.

Also on the line, Cam Jurgens is slated to start at center. The Beatrice grad recently returned to action after dealing with a lingering injury. Frost calls Jurgens a 'game changer.' Jurgens began practicing at center during the spring season. He played tight end during his first season on campus.

Nebraska will participate in the Boneyard Bash Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers' season opener is scheduled for August 31st against South Alabama.