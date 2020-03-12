Lamar Jackson, Mo Barry and Davis brothers higlight Nebraska Pro Day

During a day of many cancellations around a dozen student athletes competed at the Nebraska Pro Day in the Hawks Championship Center and Suh Strength and Conditioning Complex.

Mo Barry, Lamar Jackson, Khalil and Carlos Davis, Eric Lee Jr., and Chase Urbach were a few of the Husker players. There was also a player from UNK and Chadron St. The players performed in front of 28 scouts from 22 teams including the Bucs, 49ers, Titans and Colts.

Current and former Nebraska football players were in attendance including Adrian Martinez, Wandale Robinson, Will and Matt Farniok, Collin Miller, Ben Stille and Jack Stoll. Members of the Nebraska coaching staff were also watching.

