The #3 Nebraska volleyball team defeated #20 Illinois in five sets Friday night as the Huskers start conference play 1-0. The Huskers were led by junior Jazz Sweet with 17 kills. Madi Kubik and Lexi Sun each had 11 kills.

Nebraska won sets one, four, and five and took the fifth set, 15-9. The Huskers have a quick turnaround as Nebraska faces Northwestern on Saturday night.