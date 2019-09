The crowd cheered as Fred Hoiberg was introduced Friday Night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. In fact, Husker fans roared after the first-year head coach took the microphone and said his team will bring a hard-working brand of basketball.

On a festive night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Huskers played an intrasquad scrimmage, which marked the unofficial Husker debut for several players. Delano Banton and Samari Curtis each scored 12 points.