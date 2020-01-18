Huskers fall to Hoosiers at home

Nebraska Post-Game Notes

Nebraska loses to Indiana for the second time this year. The Huskers are now 2-5 in Big Ten play.

Nebraska had an 11-0 run in a 1:19 stretch the first half, the Huskers’ 13th double-digit run this season.

Defensively, Nebraska held Indiana without a field goal for a stretch of 8:07 in the second half.

Nebraska had eight steals, its most in a Big Ten Conference game this season.

Cam Mack had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead the Huskers. It marked the second 20-point game of his career and first in Big Ten Conference play. In two games against Indiana this season, Mack had 35 points and 19 assists.

Cam Mack has now reached double figures 16 times this season, including each of the last 11 games dating back to Dec. 4. Mack had nine assists, the sixth time this season he has had eight more assists in a game. He also has at least six assists in each of his seven Big Ten games.

Thorir Thorbjarnarson narrowly missed his first career double-double, finishing with 13 points and a season-high-tying nine rebounds. Thorbjarnarson scored eight of his 13 points and pulled down six of his nine rebounds after halftime.

Dachon Burke Jr. (12 points) and Haanif Cheatham (10 points) also scored in double figures, giving Nebraska four players in double figures for the 13th time this season.

Charlie Easley scored a career-high eight points. He knocked down both of his 3-point attempts after entering the game 1-for-8 from beyond the arc this season.

Nebraska’s 41-point first half is its highest in Big Ten play this season and the most since scoring 51 in the first half against South Dakota State.