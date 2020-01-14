Huskers fall to Ohio State, 80-68

C.J. Walker scored 18 and No. 21 Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Nebraska 80-68. Freshman guard D.J. Carton chipped in 13 for the Buckeyes and Kaleb Wesson had 13 points and 14 rebounds. Ohio State rolled despite the absence of guards Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. who were serving suspensions.

Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 15 points for the Huskers, who have lost two straight. Ohio State hadn't won since Dec. 21 and hadn't scored 60 points in a game during the losing streak. The Buckeyes reached that total before the mid-point of the second half against Nebraska.

NOTES:

*-Nebraska falls to 0-1 this season against ranked teams, as Ohio State was ranked No. 21 in the AP poll released Monday.

*-Thorir Thorbjarnarson set a career high with five 3-pointers, topping his previous high of four at Creighton on Dec. 7. It is the fourth time this season he has hit at least three 3-pointers in a game.

*-With five rebounds tonight, Yvan Ouedraogo has grabbed five-or-more rebounds in six of the last seven contests and 12 times this season.

*-With six assists, Cam Mack upped his season assist total of 114, which eclipses the 112 that Glynn Watson Jr. had in 36 games a year ago. Mack now has at least five assists in eight straight games and 13 times this season.