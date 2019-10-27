Huskers fall to Penn St. on Senior Day

The Nebraska soccer team (4-10-4, 3-6-2 Big Ten) concluded the regular season with a 1-0 loss to Penn State on Senior Day at Hibner Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

At the conclusion of the game, the Huskers remain tied for seventh in the Big Ten standings with 11 points (three points for a win, one point for a tie) with Indiana, Northwestern and Purdue. The top eight in the final standings after Wednesday’s contests will qualify for the Big Ten Tournament, starting next weekend.

On Sunday, the Nittany Lions (12-6-1, 8-3-0 Big Ten) scored in the 11th minute against the Huskers. Sam Coffey found the back of the net for her sixth goal of the season off an assist from Ally Schlegel.

One of Nebraska’s best chances to equalize came in the 42nd minute when senior Brenna Ochoa fired a shot that hit the post. She led the Huskers with three shots on the afternoon and played the full 90 minutes. Meg Brandt managed two shots and Grace Brown took one shot, as NU tallied six shots for the game, compared to PSU’s nine.

Senior goalkeeper Aubrei Corder collected four saves in 90 minutes of action to increase her career total to 249 saves, second-most in program history. She was making her school-record 80th start on Sunday.

The top eight teams who qualify for the Big Ten Tournament will be announced after the conclusion of Wednesday’s games.