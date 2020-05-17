Huskers finding success recruiting Florida

With seven commits from Florida in the 2020 class, Scott Frost and the Huskers are making the Sunshine State a priority. Two of those commits are from Northwestern High School in Miami, the same school that produced Husker great Lavonte David.

Helping lead Nebraska's charge in Florida is defensive backs coach Travis Fisher.

"I think Coach Fisher is doing a great job. He comes down here and recruits our kids, the kids trust him. I don't know what he's telling them but the kids are trusting him and I think it's the thing that Coach Fisher said to the kids, he is up front with him and doesn't promise them anything," said Max Edwards, current head coach at Northwestern.

Two incoming freshman, wide receiver Marcus Fleming and defensive back Ronald Delancy, were coached by Edwards. The head coach praised both players leadership they will be bringing to Lincoln. Overall, Nebraska signed seven players from Florida in the 2020 class. Currently, Northwestern High outside linebacker Patrick Payton is committed to Nebraska's 2021 class.