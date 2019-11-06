Huskers focus on finding consistency

The Nebraska football team worked out in full pads for two hours on Wednesday, splitting time inside the Hawks Championship Center and outside on the Ed and Joyanne Gass practice fields.

Head Coach Scott Frost addressed the media following practice and talked about the performance of quarterback Adrian Martinez against Purdue.

“We missed some things offensively that we shouldn’t have missed, some of that was on the quarterback position and some of it wasn’t,” Frost stated. “I think we did well enough at times and there were times when we struggled a little bit and the quarterback was part of that but we put a couple drives together and he made some fantastic plays too. It just needs to be a little more consistent.”

Frost commented on the goal of the team moving forward.

“Our goal is the same as it’s always going to be, we have to get better,” Frost said. “They practiced with spirit today, had fun today and our goal isn’t going to change. We have a lot of ground yet to cover, a lot of things to fix, but that’s where our minds have to be.”

Frost spoke on his reaction to the Huskers' overall performance against Purdue after watching film.

“We watched and poured over that film,” Frost said. “There were some serious breakdowns in coverage that needed to be addressed on the coaching staff and on the team in that game. We gave up too many easy things and there’s simple things we can do to fix that. That’s kind of been the story, we can’t seem to play great as a team at the same time. The defense played well, and special teams played well and put the offense in a position to have 20 or 30 points at halftime and the offense didn’t do it. Then the offense rallied and gets us two leads in the fourth quarter and the defense gave up four drives. We got to put it all together and when this thing turns it’s really going to turn, we have to play a more complete game as a team.”

Frost was also asked about the future of this program and the recruiting process.

“People see where this is going, and we aren’t going to lose sight of that,” Frost said. “This group has done an unbelievable job getting the program turned and it’s certainly not happening as fast as I want it to, but we are going to get it done. That’s why I’m here. I knew this thing wasn’t in great shape when I took over and we had a lot of things to fix and we are in the process of doing that. The exciting thing is that we have a lot of really good young players on this team and there is a tremendous opportunity for recruits to come in and make an impact early. That vision and opportunity is going to help us on the recruiting trail a lot.”

The Huskers will continue with a light practice on Friday entering another bye week. Kickoff vs. Wisconsin is set for either 11 a.m. or 2:30 pm on Nov. 16.