Huskers focus on free throws after 'disastrous' performance

Nebraska shot an embarassing 27 percent from the free throw line in Sunday's overtime loss to Northwestern. The Huskers made just 8 of 30 foul shots, which was a historically poor performance.

As a result, Fred Hoiberg is having his players shoot an unusually high number of free throws at practice. Freshman center Yvan Ouedraogo says the team shoots free throws when transitioning from one drill to the next. Ouedraogo, who went 1-of--9 from the free throw line Sunday, is changing up his shooting routine in hopes of better results.

"Believe me guys, we do work at it," Hoiberg said of the Huskers' free throw shooting. "We work at it every day. We have punishment runs. You try to do the best job you can, but once you get out there in that game atmosphere, its different."

Nebraska plays at 25th-ranked Michigan on Thursday. The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on FS1.