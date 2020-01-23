Huskers head to nationally-ranked Rutgers

The Nebraska men's basketball team concludes its two-game road trip on Saturday, as the Huskers take on No. 24/25 Rutgers. Tipoff at the Rutgers Athletic Center is slated for shortly after 1 p.m. (central) and the matchup will be carried nationally on BTN with Lisa Byington and Shon Morris on the call. The game can also be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the Fox Sports app.

Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff.

Nebraska (7-12, 2-6 Big Ten) looks to bounce back following an 82-68 loss at Wisconsin Tuesday evening. The Huskers' 68 points were the third-highest total Wisconsin has given up in Big Ten play, but the Badgers scorched the nets with a school-record 18 3-pointers to pull away after Nebraska got within 66-61 with 7:35 remaining.

Dachon Burke Jr. paced four Huskers in double figures with a game-high 20 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the floor and a season-high eight rebounds. NU also got a strong performance from freshman Kevin Cross, who finished with 17 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, in 20 minutes off the bench.

Burke has been solid in his first season of action at Nebraska, averaging 12.2 points and ranking third in the Big Ten with 1.4 steals per game. He has a team-high three 20-point games following Tuesday's effort at Wisconsin.

Rutgers (14-5, 5-3) is nationally ranked for the first time since 1979, and comes off a tough 85-80 loss at No. 19 Iowa on Wednesday night. The Scarlet Knights got a career performance from Ron Harper Jr., as he finished with 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting and nine rebounds to pace three Scarlet Knights in double figures. Akwasi Yeboah (17) and Myles Johnson (10) also finished in double figures, as Rutgers rallied back from a nine-point deficit with four minutes remaining to take a 77-76 lead with 2:25 left before Iowa ran off five straight points to regain the lead for good. Rutgers has been tough at home, going 13-0 at the RAC this season.