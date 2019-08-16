Huskers hold situational scrimmage inside Memorial Stadium

The Nebraska football team practiced inside Memorial Stadium on Friday morning. The workout included a situational scrimmage that was officiated by a Big Ten reffing crew. Following the practice, head coach Scott Frost seemed very upbeat. Frost complimented several players for their efforts on Friday, including freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey.

Coach Scott Frost (Source: KOLN)

Frost says McCaffrey's understanding of Nebraska's offense is 'elite.' The head coach also praised back-up quarterback Noah Vedral. The Bishop Neumann graduate is playing at the highest level of his career, according to Frost.

Nebraska will be without reserve offensive lineman Christian Gaylord in 2019. He recently suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The Huskers wrap up their second full week of Fall Camp on Saturday.