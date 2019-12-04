Huskers lose to Georgia Tech in Big Ten-ACC Challenge

Michael Devoe scored 26 points and Georgia Tech pulled away from Nebraska in the second half for a 73-56 victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Devoe was essentially a one-man team as the Yellow Jackets seized control. Georgia Tech had a rare breather down the stretch after four of its first five games were decided by a total of nine points. Nebraska couldn't overcome 32 percent shooting that only got worse over the final 20 minutes. The Cornhuskers connected on just 8 of 32 shots in the second half. Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 14 points.

