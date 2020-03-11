Huskers lose to Hoosiers, season ends with 7-25 record

Fred Hoiberg left the game ill. Football players suited up for the Big Ten Tournament.

An unpredictable season had a bizarre finish on Wednesday in Indianapolis. The Huskers couldn't stop the hot-shooting Hoosiers in a 89-64 loss, which eliminated Nebraska from the Big Ten Tournament. The Huskers' season ends on a 17-game losing streak, which drops the overall record to 7-25.

Hoiberg, visibly ill on the sideline, was escorted to the locker room late in the 2nd half. He was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital. Immediately following the game, Nebraska players were quarantined in the locker room. Approximately 90 minutes later, the team was released and given permission to travel home.

During the game, Nebraska was led by Kevin Cross' career-high 23 points. Jervay Green and Haanif Cheatham also scored in double-figures for the Big Red.