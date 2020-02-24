Huskers lose to Illinois, drop 12th straight

Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points and freshman center Kofi Cockburn added 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Illinois past Nebraska 71-59. Trent Frazier and Andres Feliz added 11 points each for Illinois (18-9, 10-6). Illinois moved into a five-way tie for second place in the Big Ten Conference. Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska (7-20, 2-14) with 14 points. Dachon Burke Jr. scored 13 points and Yvan Ouedraogo and Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 11 each.

Postgame Notes

*-Yvan Ouedraogo reached double figures for the fifth time and the second straight game with 11 points, matching his high against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Dec. 29. It marked the first time this season he has reached double figures in consecutive games.

*-Yvan Ouedraogo posted his second career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. He his just the fourth Husker freshman to record multiple double-doubles.

*-With 10 rebounds tonight, Ouedraogo moved into sole possession of second place on NU’s freshman rebound list with 166. He passed Dave Hoppen (161, 1982-83), Venson Hamilton (161, 1995-96) and John Turek (162, 2001-02).

*-Tonight marked the seventh time this season that Thorir Thorbjarnarson hit at least three 3-pointers in a game this season.

*-Nebraska has put at least three players in double figures in 22 of 27 games this season.

*-Nebraska was without starting point guard Cam Mack, who missed the game because of Illness.