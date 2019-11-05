Huskers lose to UC Riverside in Hoiberg's debut

The Nebraska men's basketball team shot 29 percent and was out-rebounded 49-29 in a season-opening loss to UC Riverside. The Huskers held an early lead against the Highlanders, but UC Riverside changed the game with a 20-5 run midway through the first half. Fred Hoiberg says the loss was disappointing and he wants to see a good few days of practice ahead of the Huskers' next game. Tuesday marked Hoiberg's official debut at Nebraska.

Cam Mack led the Huskers with 11 points and 9 rebounds. The Highlanders had four players score in double figures while shooting nearly 50% from the 3-point line.