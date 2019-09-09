Huskers meet with media to kick off Northern Illinois week

Nebraska Coach Scott Frost and Husker football players met with members of the media at Memorial Stadium on Monday afternoon to kick off Northern Illinois week. The Huskers host the Huskies on Saturday at 7 p.m. (CT) in a game televised national by FS1.

Nebraska and Northern Illinois will meet for the fourth time on Saturday evening, with the Huskers owning a 2-1 edge. All three previous games were played at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska posted victories in 1989 and 1990 while NIU won in Lincoln in 2017.

In addition to Saturday's game, Northern Illinois is scheduled to visit Lincoln in 2021 and 2023.