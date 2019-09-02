Huskers open Colorado week with media

The Huskers are gearing up to go against the Colorado Buffaloes. Nebraska Coach Scott Frost and Husker football players met with members of the media at Memorial Stadium on Monday afternoon to kick off Colorado week. The Huskers will travel to Boulder to take on the Buffaloes Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (CT) in a game televised national by FOX.

The battle between the Big Red and the Buffaloes will renew an old conference rivalry that dates back to the first meeting between the two schools in 1898. The Big Seven, Big Eight and Big 12 Conference rivals met every year from 1948 to 2010, before going separate ways following the 2010 football season with Colorado joining the Pac-12 and Nebraska joining the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers own a 49-19-2 all-time edge in the series, but Colorado nabbed a 33-28 win over the Huskers in Frost's Nebraska head coaching debut last season at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018.

Saturday's game will mark Mel Tucker's head coaching debut for Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder. The Buffs opened the 2019 season with a 52-31 pounding of in-state rival Colorado State at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver on Friday night.