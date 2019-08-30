Huskers open season with 4-set win over Creighton

Lexi Sun and Capri Davis combined for 23 kills on Friday night, as the 2nd-ranked Nebraska volleyball team defeated Creighton in 4 sets. The Huskers also got a solid contribution from sophomore setter Nicklin Hames who had 35 assists and 15 digs. Hames also had a career-high four aces.

The Huskers were tested by their in-state rivals. Creighton won the second set and was tied with Nebraska 23-23 in the fourth set. However, the Huskers rallied to close out the game to start the season with a 1-0 record.

Nebraska next plays UCLA on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. The match will be televised on NET.