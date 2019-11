The Nebraska volleyball team plays Minnesota and Wisconsin this week. The matches could determine whether the Huskers win the Big Ten championship this season.

Nebraska enters this week with a 14-2 league record, which is tied with Penn State and Minnesota. Wisconsin currently leads the Big Ten standings at 15-1.

Nebraska head coach John Cook says this week has a Final Four-like feel for his team. The Huskers' match in Minneapolis on Friday is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.