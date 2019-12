The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked fifth in the final AVCA Poll of 2019. The Huskers finished the year with a 28-5 record while missing a return trip to the Final Four. The Big Red reached the NCAA Regional Finals despite not having any seniors on the roster.

Nebraska ranked second in the AVCA Preseason Poll.

Stanford won the NCAA Championship with a 3-set win over Wisconsin on Saturday. The Cardinal finish the year ranked #1 while the Badgers are #2.