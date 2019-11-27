Huskers ready for Hawkeyes, Senior Day

Thanksgiving is on Thursday. For the Huskers, their Thanksgiving meal was on Tuesday. Nebraska's schedule is non-traditional this week with its next game on Friday. Head coach Scott Frost says the Huskers are sticking to their normal routine with each day moved up. As for Thanksgiving, the Huskers will still hold their 'Fast Friday' activities.

Nebraska plays Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. with the game televised on BTN. Frost says he's been monitoring the forecast and knows the weather may not be ideal.

Frost adds that Nebraska could see a few players return that have missed the last few weeks due to injury.