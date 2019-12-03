Huskers releying on freshmen during postseason

The Nebraska volleyball team begins another postseason run this Friday when the Huskers host Ball State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

With no seniors on the team, the Big Red will rely on a lot of underclassmen. Two freshmen, Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles, have played a lot for John Cook's team this season. "They've prepared for this. It is why they came early, it's why we went to Asia, is to play our best volleyball this time of year," said Cook.

The Huskers host Ball State Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Devaney Center.