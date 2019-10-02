Huskers roll past Rutgers

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. - The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team won its fourth straight match with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-14) sweep of Rutgers on Wednesday night at College Avenue Gymnasium.

Five different Huskers had at least six kills in the match, as Nebraska (11-1, 3-0 Big Ten) hit a season-best .468. Nicklin Hames had 34 assists and seven digs to lead the Huskers. Their hitting percentage was their best in a Big Ten match since hitting .480 against Rutgers on Nov. 12, 2017.

Lexi Sun had a match-high 12 kills on a career-best .800 hitting percentage, and Madi Kubik had nine kills while hitting .316, the best mark of her freshman season.

Jazz Sweet had eight kills, and Callie Schwarzenbach posted seven kills on nine swings for a .778 hitting percentage. Sweet, Schwarzenbach and Lauren Stivrins all had three blocks in the match. Stivrins added six kills on .556 hitting.

NU had a 28-22 advantage in digs and 6-4 edge in blocks. Nebraska held Rutgers (6-8, 0-3 Big Ten) to .112 hitting for the match.

The Huskers return home to play their first Big Ten conference home match on Saturday at 7 p.m. against No. 13 Wisconsin. The match will be televised on BTN and can be heard on the Husker Sports Network. Fans attending Saturday's match are encouraged to arrive early to avoid potential traffic and parking issues after Nebraska's 3 p.m. football game against Northwestern.

