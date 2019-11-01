Huskers roll past Rutgers

The No. 8 Nebraska volleyball team recorded an emphatic 25-10, 25-10, 25-20 sweep of Rutgers in front of a crowd of 8,141 on Saturday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Huskers (17-3, 9-2 Big Ten) began the second half of the conference slate with a resounding victory by hitting .384 and holding Rutgers to .099 on the night. The five Huskers who had double-digit swings all hit better than .350 for the match. Lexi Sun paced the Huskers with 12 kills on .455 hitting, and Jazz Sweet had 10 kills while hitting .400. Callie Schwarzenbach tied her career high with nine kills on .368 hitting. Lauren Stivrins chipped in eight kills, hitting .375, and Madi Kubik had seven kills with a .462 hitting percentage.

Nebraska had 50 kills to just 24 for Rutgers. Nicklin Hames had 36 assists and 10 digs. Kenzie Knuckles led the Big Red to a 47-33 advantage in digs with 16. Sun added seven digs to go with her 12 kills. Nebraska had five aces on the night, three by Hames and two by Sun.

Rutgers fell to 7-15 overall and 1-10 in Big Ten play. The Scarlet Knights were led by Anastasiia Maksimova, who had nine kills.

The Huskers are back at home on Saturday, hosting No. 7 Penn State at 7:30 p.m. The match will be televised on BTN and streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app. It can be heard on Husker Sports Network affiliates, Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

