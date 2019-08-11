Huskers seeing growth in secondary

With a mix of newcomers and veterans, the Nebraska secondary is expected to make a jump in the 2019 season. The Huskers return cornerbacks Lamar Jackson and Dicaprio Bootle along with Cam Taylor to help lead the defensive backs.

Scott Frost, "Fish has done a great job with the dbs. I think we did a great job at recruiting at db, the guys that are here have gone to work. They know what they're doing, that position group has made such a 180, it's hard to describe it."

The Huskers open the season Aug. 31st at 11 a.m. against South Alabama at Memorial Stadium.