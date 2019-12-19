Huskers seek 10th win in non-conference finale

The Nebraska women's basketball team wraps up its regular-season non-conference schedule by playing host to Manhattan on Sunday in Lincoln. Tip-off between the Huskers (9-1) and Jaspers (3-6) is set for Noon (CT) at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with tickets available now through the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at Huskers.com.

A live video stream will be provided to subscribers of BTN+ as a BTN Student U production.

Live radio coverage for Sunday's game with Manhattan can be heard on B107.3 FM in Lincoln and ESPN 590 AM in Omaha beginning at 11:45 a.m. (CT). Stations across the state will also carry the broadcast on the Learfield-IMG College Husker Sports Network. Free live audio can be found at Huskers.com, the Huskers App and TuneIn.

A limited quantity of Husker holiday ornaments will be available to the first fans inside Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday.

