Huskers set for Big Ten Media Days

Scott Frost will lead off the coaches portion of Big Ten Media Days on Thursday. Frost is scheduled to speak at noon, with six other league coaches to follow. Nebraska players Adrian Martinez, Mohamed Barry and Khalil Davis will also participate in various interviews throughout the day.

Big Ten Media Days is held at the Hilton hotel in Chicago. BTN will televise Frost's noon press conference and other coverage throughout the day.

