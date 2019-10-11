Huskers shake off slow start, defeat Michigan State

The fifth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team defeated Michigan State on Friday night at the Devaney Center (21-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-22). Jazz Sweet recorded a match-high 16 kills, while Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun had 13 kills apiece.

The Huskers improve their record to 12-3. The Big Red had to shake off a slow start against the Spartans. NU lost the first set while committing three early service errors. Nebraska was able to shake off the slow start by leaning on its defense. The Huskers held Michigan State to .038 hitting.