Huskers student-athletes to return June 1

The NCAA is allowing athletes to resume voluntary workouts on June 1. Nebraska is among the institutions re-opening its doors during the pandemic.

A Nebraska spokesperson told 10/11 NOW that members of the football, men's and women's basketball, volleyball, and soccer teams will be allowed to train on-campus when the ban is lifted. No official statement is expected from the University, though the spokesperson said: "All of our decisions in this process are made with the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community as our top priority. "

Earlier this week, the NCAA moved forward in permitting voluntary workouts, as long as all local, state, and federal guidelines are followed.

The Nebraska football team had its spring season abruptly ended by the pandemic, while the volleyball team canceled its off-season exhibition match. The Huskers practiced only a few times before all NCAA activities were suspended and canceled.