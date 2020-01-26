Huskers sweep at Tumble N' Rumble

The No. 7 Nebraska wrestling team defeated Michigan State 25-12 to earn its first conference victory of the season on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers (6-3, 1-3 Big Ten) won seven of 10 bouts and earned bonus points in two of those matches to roll to victory over the Spartans (6-6, 1-4 Big Ten) in front of 3,035 fans at the Devaney Center. Sunday's dual was part of Tumble N' Rumble, with the wrestling and men's gymnastics squads competing simultaneously on the Devaney Center floor.

The meet started at 149. Collin Purinton, coming off a pin against Friday night against Penn State, score a takedown in the first period and was able to grind out a 3-2 decision over Michigan State's Alex Hrisopoulos.

No. 11 Peyton Robb (157) then squared off against No. 20 Jake Tucker in one of two bouts between ranked wrestlers on the afternoon. Tucker scored a first-period takedown, but Robb was able to get a reversal. Knotted up at five after three periods of wrestling, Tucker and Robb went to sudden victory, where the Spartan grappler scored a takedown to win the match, 5-3.

Dalton Peters got the call at 165 for the Huskers on Sunday. Peters struck first with an early takedown, but Michigan State's Drew Hughes started Period 2 on top and was able to take Peters to his back and win by pinfall.

No. 6 Mikey Labriola (174) got the Huskers back on track with a dominant 17-6 major decision over the Spartans' Layne Malczewski. Labriola tallied six takedowns and four nearfall points en route to victory.

No. 17 Cam Caffey and No. 8 Taylor Venz (184) grappled in the second ranked bout of the meet. Venz led 5-1 after two periods, but Caffey rallied and scored two takedowns and four nearfall points in the third and final period on his way to an 11-6 decision.

No. 8 Eric Schultz (197) defeated Nick May 3-2 to remain undefeated against dual meet competition on the season. Schultz scored all three of his points in the second period and outlasted May, whose points came from escapes in the second and third periods.

David Jensen (HWT) returned to the lineup for the first time since wrestling Carter Isley (UNI) on Nov. 24. The senior from Mobridge, S.D., held the Spartans' Christian Rebottaro scoreless and scored six points via two takedowns, an escape and riding time.

Action then shifted to 125. After picking off Penn State's Brandon Meredith in sudden victory on Friday night, Alex Thomsen won his second match of the weekend with a 5-2 victory against Michigan State's Logan Griffin. Thomsen recorded a takedown in Period 1 and reversal in Period 3 in addition to earning a point when Griffin was whistled for a potentially dangerous hold.

No. 13 Ridge Lovett earned his first career Big Ten victory and first dual meet match win with a solid 5-0 decision over Spartan grappler Garrett Pepple. Lovett was able to record first and third-period takedowns and added a point for riding time.

The final bout of the day was also the shortest, as No. 8 Chad Red Jr. (141) needed only one minute and ten seconds to pin Matt Santos.

NU will be back in action one week from today when they host No. 3 Ohio State on Feb. 2. Dual meet action is slated to get underway at Noon with online streaming available via BTN+.

#7 Nebraska 25, Michigan State 12

149: #14 Collin Purinton (NEB) dec. Alex Hrisopoulos (MSU), 3-2 (NEB 3, MSU 0)

157: #20 Jake Tucker (MSU) dec. #11 Peyton Robb (NEB), 7-5 (NEB 3, MSU 3)

165: Drew Hughes (MSU) pinned Dalton Peters (NEB) (4:03) (NEB 3, MSU 9)

174: #6 Mikey Labriola (NEB) major dec. Layne Malczewski (MSU), 17-6 (NEB 7, MSU 9)

184: #17 Cam Caffey (MSU) dec. #8 Taylor Venz (NEB), 11-6 (NEB 7, MSU 12)

197: #8 Eric Schultz (NEB) dec. Nick May (MSU), 3-2 (NEB 10, MSU 12)

HWT: David Jensen (NEB) dec. Christian Rebottaro (MSU), 6-0 (NEB 13, MSU 12)

125: Alex Thomsen (NEB) dec. Logan Griffin (MSU), 5-2 (NEB 16, MSU 12)

133: #13 Ridge Lovett (NEB) dec. Garrett Pepple (MSU), 5-0 (NEB 19, MSU 12)

141: #8 Chad Red Jr. (NEB) pinned Matt Santos (MSU) (1:10) (NEB 25, MSU 12)

The Nebraska men’s gymnastics opened Big Ten competition at home with a win against Iowa with a score of 409.850 while the Hawkeyes finished with 402.950.

The Huskers claimed the team title and four event titles while 11 gymnasts had career-high scores.

Jake Bonnay claimed the floor title with a score of 14.65. Charlie Giles earned his second consecutive pommel horse title with a score of 14.30. Mitch Tyndall claimed the parallel bars title with a score of 14.30. Dillan King earned the high bar title with a score of 13.85.

Rotation One

Nebraska started the night off strong with a team score of 69.50 on floor. Sam Phillips started the meet off with a score of 13.90. Moritz Mueller followed with a score of 13.55. Charlie Giles continued with a score of 13.40. Zach Peters notched a 13.40. Griffin Kehler followed with a score of 14.00. Jake Bonnay rounded out the rotation with a career-high score of 14.65.

Iowa started the day off on pommel horse with a team score of 64.850.

Rotation Two

NU moved to pommel horse where Charlie Giles led the team with a career-high score of 14.30. Cooper Giles followed with his own career-high score of 13.85. Dylan Young, Josh Martin and Mitch Tyndall all followed closely with a score of 13.40. Evan Kriley followed with a 12.30.

The Huskers finished with a team score of 68.35 while the Hawkeyes finished on floor with a team score of 69.40.

Rotation Three

NU moved to rings where Mueller started the Huskers off with a score of 12.60. Jonathan Scripnick continued the rotation with a 13.05. Evan Hymanson and Dylan Young both followed with a score of 13.30. Nikita Bolotsky continued with a score of 13.60. Josh Martin finished the rotation off with a score of 13.15.

Nebraska finished rings with a team score of 66.40. Iowa scored a 70.95 on vault.

Nebraska trailed Iowa 204.250 to 205.200 after three rotations.

Rotation Four

Evan Kriley and Zach Peters led the Huskers on vault with a score of 14.10. Jonathan Scripnick and Griffin Kehler followed closely both with a score of 14.00. Sam Phillips followed with a score of 13.75. Charlie Giles finished out the rotation with a score of 13.10.

The Huskers finished the rotation with a team score of 69.95. The Hawkeyes finished the rings rotation with a team score of 64.90.

Rotation Five

The Huskers move to parallel bars for their fifth rotation where Mitch Tyndall led the team with a score of 14.30. Evan Hymanson followed closely with a score of 14.20. Nikita Bolotsky had a score of 13.10. Dillan King continued with a 14.10. Griffin Kehler notched a 13.55. Dylan Young finished the rotation with a 13.35.

NU finished the parallel bars rotation with a team score of 69.50. Iowa finished the high bar rotation with a team score of 66.85.

The Huskers go into the final rotation ahead 343.700 to 336.950.

Rotation Six

Nebraska finishes their final rotation on high bar. Sam Phillips started the rotation with a score of 12.50. Nikita Bolotsky followed with a score of 12.85. Evan Kriley continued the rotation with a score of 13.25. Evan Hymanson scored a 12.95. Dillan King had a career-high notching a 13.85. Griffin Kehler finished off the meet with a score of 13.25.

The Huskers finished the rotation with a score of WHAT. The Hawkeyes scored a 66.00 on parallel bars.

Nebraska finished with a team score 409.850 while Iowa finished with a 402.950.

Up Next

The Huskers return to competition this Saturday, Feb. 1 in Champaign, Illinois against Illinois at 2 p.m.