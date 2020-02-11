9 Maryland holds on against Huskers

The Nebraska men's basketball team took #9 Maryland down to the wire but fell short on Tuesday night, 72-70. The Huskers (7-19 overall, 2-11 in Big Ten) made it interesting late and had a chance to take the lead in the final seconds.

After a missed Maryland free throw, Cam Mack drove to the basket hoping to hit the game-winning bucket. Instead, Mack was blocked and Maryland came away a winner.