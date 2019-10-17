Huskers tie Gophers, 1-1

The Nebraska soccer team (4-8-4, 3-4-2 Big Ten) opened its final road trip of the regular season with a 1-1 draw against Minnesota at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Huskers took a 1-0 lead into halftime before Minnesota scored the equalizer in the second half. During the two overtime periods, the Gophers held a 5-2 edge in shots, but neither team scored in extra time.

In the 20th minute, senior Meg Brandt scored her team-high third goal of the season when her shot was briefly deflected by the Minnesota goalkeeper before spinning back into the net. It marked Brandt’s 12th career goal at Nebraska, which includes three goals in the last three games.

In the first half, NU held a 6-4 advantage in shots, but the Gophers responding by outshooting the Big Red by an 8-4 margin in the second half, including their lone goal of the match. Nikki Albrecht found the back of the net in the 57th minute to tie the score at 1-1.

Senior goalkeeper Aubrei Corder collected four of her six saves during the second half against the Gophers. With her performance, Corder reached 241 career saves, passing Erin Miller (239) for second on Nebraska’s career saves list.

The all-time series between Nebraska and Minnesota remains tied, 7-7-1, as this season’s match marked the first draw in series history.

The Huskers conclude their road trip on Sunday when they visit No. 10 Wisconsin. Kickoff for the match between the Huskers and Badgers is set for 1 p.m. (CT).