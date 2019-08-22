Huskers to host Red vs. White Scrimmage on Saturday

The Nebraska volleyball team begins another season with the annual Red-White Scrimmage this Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Devaney Center. As of Thursday morning, a limited number of tickets and standing-room only are still available and can be purchased at Huskers.com/tickets. The Husker players will sign autographs following the scrimmage on the northwest concourse of the Devaney Center.

The match will be broadcast on Husker Sports Network radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com, on the official Huskers app and the TuneIn app. John Baylor is in his 26th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.

Nebraska is coming off its fourth straight NCAA Semifinals appearance and returns 10 players from its 2018 NCAA runner-up squad. For the first time in school history, the Huskers will have no seniors on their roster.