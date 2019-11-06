Huskers turn up defense, sweep Wildcats

The No. 7 Nebraska volleyball team shut down Northwestern in a 25-18, 25-7, 25-18 sweep on Wednesday night in front of a crowd of 8,026 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Huskers (19-3, 11-2 Big Ten) had 13.5 blocks and held Northwestern to a -.054 hitting percentage for the match. It was Northwestern's lowest hitting percentage of the season and marked the Huskers' best defensive outing since Nov. 4, 2017 against Indiana (-.062). On the offensive side of the net, Nebraska hit an efficient .326, guided by Nicklin Hames' 40 assists.

Lexi Sun had 11 kills and hit .455, and Madi Kubik, Lauren Stivrins and Jazz Sweet each had 10 kills. Kubik added nine digs and four blocks, and Stivrins had eight blocks and hit .353 on the night. Sweet hit .412 and had a career-best six blocks.

Callie Schwarzenbach contributed three kills and five blocks, and Kenzie Knuckles led the back row with 12 digs. Megan Miller added six.

Nebraska had a 45-19 advantage in kills and a 44-33 edge in digs. Nebraska's 13.5 blocks was a season high for a three-set match.

Nia Robinson had six kills to lead the Wildcats (10-15, 1-12 Big Ten).

The next two Husker matches are on the road, beginning at Iowa on Saturday at 7 p.m.