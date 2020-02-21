Huskers win Beach Volleyball opener

The Nebraska beach volleyball team began the 2020 season with a 5-0 sweep of Park University on Friday at the Hawks Championship Center.

Nebraska's top three pairs swept the first three matches in order to clinch the match. Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames, NU's No. 1 pair, set the tone with a 21-5, 21-14 win. Jazz Sweet and Lexi Sun followed with a 21-13, 21-7 win, and Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles were 21-9, 21-9 winners at No. 3.

The Huskers' No. 4 team of Hayley Densberger and Callie Schwarzenbach went three sets, but the duo earned a 21-19, 17-21, 15-11 win. The No. 5 pair, Nicole Drewnick and Riley Zuhn, started their match with a thrilling 28-26 win in set one. After dropping set two, 12-21, they finished NU's sweep with a 15-9 win.

Emma Gabel and Fallon Stutheit played an exhibition match and won 21-9, 21-10.